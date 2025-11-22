Astana’s Blend of Modernity and Heritage Featured in UK Travel Magazine

ALMATY – An expansive feature on Astana, describing the Kazakh capital as a dynamic hub of creativity and modern design, and naming world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen one of the country’s strongest draws for international visitors, was published in a major British travel magazine, Wanderlust.

The article showcases the city’s striking architecture, innovative urban planning, and atmospheric locations, while offering readers curated travel routes through the capital.

The piece opens with a description of Astana’s blend of futurism and steppe heritage.

“Astana is where imagination and innovation crystallise into glass and steel, light and open space. This is a city where bold engineering and sci-fi skylines coexist with the living memory of the Great Steppe,” reads the article.

Qudaibergen’s global influence

A separate section dedicated to the city’s creative scene begins with a spotlight on Qudaibergen, whose international influence, the author notes, plays a significant role in attracting tourists to the country, according to the author of the piece.

“Astana’s architecture may be the city’s most visible expression of culture, but its intangible heritage is just as vivid—nowhere more so than in the phenomenon of Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazakhstan’s tourism ambassador, whose concerts draw fans from around the world and inspire trips to the country,” the feature reads.

Founded in 1993 and regarded as one of the United Kingdom’s leading travel publications, Wanderlust is widely known for providing its audience with in-depth guides and cultural insights.

Earlier, the Pyramids Echo announced Qudaibergen’s first performance in Egypt on Nov. 30, closing out the festival’s November program.