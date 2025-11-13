Tokayev’s Trip to Uzbekistan, Estonian President’s Visit to Kazakhstan Set for November

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on Nov. 14-15 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The program of the visit includes bilateral talks between the presidents and participation in a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reported Akorda on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 16, President Tokayev will take part in the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, also held in Tashkent.

Estonian President Alar Karis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on Nov. 17-19. During his stay, high-level talks will be held to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonia.