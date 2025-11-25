Tashkent to Host Third EU-Central Asia Economic Forum This Week

ASTANA — The third EU-Central Asia Economic Forum will take place in Tashkent on Nov. 26, gathering representatives of the EU and its member states, Central Asian governments, the private sector from Europe and Central Asia, International Financial Institutions, and other international organizations.

As a key platform for EU-CA cooperation, in line with the EU’s Global Gateway, the forum will focus on strengthening economic partnerships to foster shared prosperity and sustainable growth. Key discussions will cover improving the business climate, enhancing trade and transport connectivity, fostering regional integration, boosting regional competitiveness through skills development, and developing sustainable and responsible value chains for critical raw materials, according to the European Commission’s press service.

The event will be linked to the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum, which will take place the following day and is aimed at enhancing transport connectivity.

The EU–Central Asia Economic Forum was previously held in 2021 in Bishkek and in 2023 in Almaty, organized in partnership with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Trade Center (ITC).