SCAT Airlines Launches Direct Flights Between Astana and Belgrade 

ASTANA — SCAT Airlines launched a direct passenger route between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

According to Kazakh Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev, the opening of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade is an important step in strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

“The new route will open up more opportunities for business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between our peoples,” he said, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service on Nov. 3.

A visa-free regime between the two countries will facilitate increased passenger flow. The flight duration is approximately 5 hours and 40 minutes.

Flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, using modern Boeing 737 aircraft.

SCAT Airlines continues to expand its European network, currently operating flights from Astana to Prague (Tuesdays and Saturdays), and from Shymkent to Budapest and Munich (Tuesdays and Thursdays).