Kazakhstan’s New Talgo Train Slashes Almaty-Kostanai Travel Time by 12 Hours

By Dana Omirgazy  in Nation on 23 November 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Passenger Transportation company will launch a new Talgo train service on the Almaty–Kostanai route starting Dec. 16, operating on even-numbered days.

The Talgo will reduce travel time by 12 hours compared to standard passenger trains, offering a significantly faster option for long-distance travel. The train will accommodate over 600 passengers and stop at major stations, including Kostanai, Tobol, Atbasar, Astana, Karagandy, and Almaty, reported the company’s press service on Nov. 21.

The service also includes specially equipped seats for passengers with disabilities, who will receive discounts of up to 50%.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »