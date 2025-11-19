Kazakhstan, UNDP and EDB Launch Project to Modernize Irrigation and Water Management

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has signed a trilateral agreement with the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to launch a $5.3 million project aimed at transforming the country’s irrigation system and improving water management efficiency.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, and EDB Deputy Chairperson Ruslan Dalenov, reported the ministry’s press service on Nov. 19.

The multi-year initiative will establish a national water resources information system, introduce tools for forecasting and optimized water distribution, create regional irrigation centers, train specialists, and promote water-saving technologies across the country.

Nurzhigitov emphasized that the project supports Kazakhstan’s strategic goals of modernizing the water sector and strengthening resilience to climate change.