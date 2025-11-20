Kazakhstan Launches Academy of IT Architects to Strengthen Digital Government Design

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has launched the Academy of IT Architects, a new training program aimed at improving the architectural and AI competencies of specialists responsible for building the country’s digital government.

The initiative, developed by the Digital Government Support Center, addresses a key challenge of accelerated digitalization: fragmentation and duplication of IT systems. The academy will train specialists to design integrated, scalable digital solutions based on unified architecture principles and reuse of existing modules.

The curriculum consists of four practical modules: business process reengineering, IT architecture design, artificial intelligence – from zero to prototype and project management for improving efficiency and achieving business goals, reported the ministry’s press service on Nov. 19.

Training for the first cohort begins in December and will be free of charge. Applications are open from Nov. 20 to Dec. 15, via govtec.kz.