Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Deepen Rail Cooperation with Sharp Rise in Grain Deliveries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway operator has increased grain shipments to Azerbaijan by 25 times, transporting 600,000 tons to date, said KTZ Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov following the plenary session of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Nov. 26 in Baku.

The surge is attributed to Kazakhstan’s record grain harvest this year, reported the company’s press service.

The meeting addressed the current state and future prospects of the railway sector, cooperation among member states, increased freight volumes, and infrastructure modernization.

Aldybergenov noted that over the past four years, the volume of cargo dispatched to Azerbaijan and received from the country via Kazakhstan’s rail network has risen more than sevenfold. In January-October, freight volumes reached approximately 4.1 million tons.

Transit remains a major growth driver. A total of 292 container trains were sent from China via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), a 12% increase compared to last year.