Halyk Group Opens New Tenge Bank Office in Tashkent

ASTANA — Halyk Group has officially opened a new Tenge Bank office in Tashkent on Nov. 15, symbolically on Kazakhstan’s National Currency Day. The ceremony was attended online by the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Since 2019, Tenge Bank has provided $1.5 billion in loans to businesses and individuals, serving as a bridge between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The new office, located in Tashkent’s central business district, was built with an investment of $35 million.

More than 65% of Tenge Bank’s portfolio supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), crucial for economic growth, employment, and innovation. The bank is also advancing its digital platforms, Tenge Business and Tenge24, offering online account management, loans, and instant cross-border transfers. In June 2024, Tenge Bank became the first in Uzbekistan to launch fully digital account opening for SMEs and unsecured online lending for individual entrepreneurs.

Halyk Bank, the flagship of Halyk Group, is Central Asia’s largest financial institution with over $37 billion in assets, providing services across banking, insurance, leasing, asset management, and telecommunications. With a strategic presence in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia, Halyk Group views Uzbekistan as a key market for international expansion.