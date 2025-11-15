Tokayev, Mirziyoyev Advance Strategic Alliance at Supreme Interstate Council Meeting

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirmed the rapidly expanding Kazakh-Uzbek partnership during the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council on Nov. 15 in Tashkent. The Presidents identified new priorities for deepening cooperation across trade, industry, transport, water and energy management, digital development, and cultural exchange, underscoring the elevated status of bilateral ties as a strategic partnership and alliance.

Strengthening political and economic partnership

During the meeting, President Tokayev thanked President Mirziyoyev for the warm hospitality and emphasized that the primary purpose of his visit was to strengthen friendship between the two nations, which he described as “fraternal and kindred states” united by shared spiritual values and centuries of historical ties, reported Akorda.

Both Presidents highlighted the importance of accelerating multifaceted cooperation in the context of global uncertainty. President Tokayev noted that during bilateral talks, they identified concrete areas for expanding political, economic, and sectoral collaboration.

Trade remained a key priority. The Presidents reaffirmed their determination to increase bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion by 2030. Tokayev stressed the need to diversify traded goods, expand non-resource exports, and ensure active work of mechanisms such as the newly formed Council of Regional Heads, the Business Council, and the joint trading company UzKazTrade.

The officials also underscored substantial opportunities in agriculture, as Tokayev called for a shift from simple trade to integrated production chains in meat, grain, and oilseed processing, livestock development, and organic agriculture. Industrial cooperation is also gaining momentum. Tokayev noted that 78 joint projects worth $1.7 billion are currently underway, expected to create over 15,000 jobs. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue supporting investments in Uzbekistan, while counting on traditional mutual support.

A significant component of the partnership is the Central Asia international center for industrial cooperation, now under construction. Tokayev described it as a cornerstone for building regional industrial capacity.

Expanding connectivity, water security, and new technologies

Transport and transit cooperation remains one of the most strategic directions. Both Presidents emphasized the need to optimize tariffs, streamline procedures, and modernize border infrastructure. Tokayev stressed that governments must continue reducing regulatory and logistical barriers to strengthen supply chains.

The Presidents discussed joint efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the North–South corridor, and transit routes through Afghanistan. Tokayev invited Uzbekistan to participate in projects at the Aktau and Kuryk ports to strengthen cooperation within the Trans-Caspian route and develop new logistics capacities.

Water and energy cooperation was a key topic, especially as both countries face growing challenges in managing shared water resources. Tokayev called for a coordinated approach to water management and proposed that both governments prepare systemic measures to harmonize water policies.

Tokayev also highlighted expanding cooperation in rare earth metals, proposing that a newly established working group develop concrete recommendations for mutually beneficial cooperation in extraction and processing.

Digital transformation was another key area. Kazakhstan is advancing an ambitious national digitalization agenda, including the launch of the Alem.ai international center, the establishment of a specialized research university, and the deployment of a national supercomputer. Tokayev invited Uzbek companies to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, noting the successful example of collaboration between Astana Hub and IT Park Uzbekistan.

Cultural and humanitarian exchange

Cultural ties between the two nations are experiencing strong growth. Tokayev emphasized that joint events – cross-cultural days, artistic exchanges, publication projects, monuments to historical figures, and university partnerships, strengthen mutual understanding and support long-term stability.

President Mirziyoyev agreed, noting that relations have reached their highest point and that the Supreme Interstate Council plays a crucial role in maintaining momentum. He emphasized that proactive cooperation is especially important in challenging global circumstances to minimize economic risks for the entire region.

Launching landmark joint projects worth $1.2 billion

The two Presidents also participated, via videoconference, in the official launch of seven major joint projects totaling $1.2 billion. These initiatives span industry, construction, petrochemicals, finance, logistics, and tourism.

Projects launched include the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center in the Syrdarya and Turkistan Regions; the Tenge Bank head office in Tashkent; a multi-industry logistics center in Tashkent region; the Astana residential and hotel complexes in New Tashkent; the Tashkent hotel complex in Astana and a petrochemical complex for the production of linear alkyl benzene in Kashkadarya.

By jointly pressing a symbolic button, the Presidents marked a new phase in the practical implementation of major bilateral initiatives.

President Tokayev awarded Uzbekistan’s highest state honor

Mirziyoyev presented Tokayev with the Oliy Darajali Dustlik Order – Uzbekistan’s highest award for friendship.

President Tokayev said he accepted the honor as a sign of deep respect not only for him personally, but for the people of Kazakhstan. He praised President Mirziyoyev’s role in strengthening friendship and good-neighborliness between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the Presidents adopted a joint statement. Tokayev and Mirziyoyev signed documents to establish a council of regional heads, create a bilateral working group on geology and rare-earth metals, and form a joint group to forecast the water flow of transboundary rivers.