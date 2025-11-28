Azerbaijan Targets Major Throughput Boost on North-South Transport Corridor

ASTANA — Azerbaijan plans to increase freight volume along the North-South transport corridor to 5 million tons by 2028, with a long-term goal of expanding the route’s annual capacity to 15 million tons, said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s minister of Digital Development and Transport, at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council for Railway Transport in Baku.

Speaking about cooperation with Iran, Nabiyev noted rapid progress on joint infrastructure projects, reported Kazinform on Nov. 26.

“Construction at the Astara border terminal in Iran has advanced significantly. The facility has been transferred to Azerbaijan for a 25-year operational period. We plan to complete its construction by the end of 2026,” he said.

Nabiyev also highlighted ongoing work on the Zangezur corridor, which will have a throughput capacity of up to 15 million tons, with the section to Aghbend expected to be finalized in 2026.

Additionally, construction continues on a nearly 200-kilometer railway stretching through the Nakhchivan region.