AWE Central Asia Summit Strengthens Support for Women Entrepreneurs in Almaty

ASTANA — The Academy of Women’s Entrepreneurship (AWE) Central Asia International Summit took place in Almaty on Oct. 31, gathering women entrepreneurs, AWE alumni, and representatives from international organizations, businesses, and government institutions from Central Asia and the United States.

The event aimed to expand cooperation and promote women’s leadership and business development across the region.

AWE, a global initiative of the U.S. Department of State, has empowered over 25,000 women in more than 100 countries through business education and networking. In Kazakhstan, the program has been implemented since 2021 with the support of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission, in partnership with Chevron and Coca-Cola.

At the summit, representatives from these companies emphasized that investing in women entrepreneurs strengthens families, communities, and national economies. The program has already helped many women start their own businesses, create jobs, and gain access to professional training and financial opportunities.

The event included panel discussions, interactive sessions, and master classes featuring experts from the United States and Central Asia. Participants shared success stories, explored solutions to common challenges such as access to financing and investment, and discussed innovative approaches to business growth and social impact.

The AWE Central Asia Summit highlighted the importance of collaboration among government, business, and civil society to build a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs and advance inclusive economic growth in the region.