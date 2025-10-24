Tokyo Win: Rybakina Nears WTA Finals Qualification

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo.

World No. 7 defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (No. 22) in straight sets 6:4, 6:3. In the quarterfinals, Rybakina will face another Canadian, 19-year-old Victoria Mboko (23 WTA), reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation on Oct. 23.

With this victory, Rybakina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals, set to take place in early November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She now needs just one more win to secure her spot in the prestigious tournament.