Kazakhstan to Launch Unified Fuel and Energy Management System by Year-End

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Kazakh Energy Ministry to ensure the launch of the Unified State System for Managing the Fuel and Energy Complex by the end of this year. The decision was announced at an Oct. 28 government meeting on the development and digitalization of the energy sector.

The new system will provide real-time monitoring of energy facilities and enhance the reliability and safety of their operation. It is being developed jointly by the Energy and Finance Ministries, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bektenov emphasized that digitalization is a key tool for improving efficiency, transparency, and resilience in the energy sector. He noted that a stable energy supply is essential for industrial growth and national security.

He also ordered the commissioning of 250 megawatts of new generation capacity by the end of this year and 2.5 gigawatts in 2026, as well as continuous monitoring of the winter heating season.

Additionally, by 2026, the government plans to establish an industry cybersecurity center and a telecommunication infrastructure operator to protect the fuel and energy complex from cyber threats.

Overall coordination and supervision were assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.