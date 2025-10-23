Kazakhstan to Host World Taekwondo Championships in 2027

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has officially been selected as the host country of the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships (WT), marking the first time the global competition will take place in Central Asia.

The competition is expected to take place in Astana, with the event serving as a key milestone in Kazakhstan’s sports diplomacy and development of martial arts, reported the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation press service on Oct. 22.

The decision was made during a World Taekwondo Federation meeting in Wuxi, China, held alongside the ongoing 2025 World Championships.

According to the press statement, the unanimous vote in favor of Kazakhstan reflects the country’s growing reputation as a leading destination for major international sporting events.

Delegates praised Kazakhstan’s proven organizational capabilities, demonstrated at previous tournaments hosted in Astana.

Kazakhstan’s strong track record in organizing international sporting events played a decisive role in the selection. Earlier this year, the Kazakhstan Open, held in August in Astana, brought together more than 700 athletes and earned high praise from World Taekwondo President Dr. Chungwon Choue and international delegations.

“Hosting the 2027 World Championships is not only an honor but also a great responsibility for our country. The event, taking place ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, will symbolize recognition of Kazakhstan’s contribution to global taekwondo development,” said Kudrat Shamiev, president of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

Currently, 991 taekwondo athletes from 179 countries are gathering in Wuxi for the ongoing 2025 World Championships, which run from Oct. 24–30. Kazakhstan is represented by 16 athletes competing at the prestigious tournament.