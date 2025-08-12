Astana to Host Kazakhstan Open 2025 Taekwondo Tournament This Week

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital is set to host the Kazakhstan Open 2025, a G-1 category international taekwondo tournament, from Aug. 14 to 16 at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace.

More than 750 athletes from 23 countries, including Olympic champions and world stars, will compete across cadet, junior and adult categories. The event, part of the official World Taekwondo calendar, marks Kazakhstan’s return to hosting major G-1 tournaments after an eight-year break, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports press service on Aug. 11.

The competition will debut updated international rules and advanced KPNP K-2 electronic systems, including new gloves to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of recording strikes. It will also feature a performance by the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

High-profile guests, including World Taekwondo President Dr. Chungwon Choue and the Asian Taekwondo Union President, are expected to attend. The total prize fund is 15.8 million tenge (US$33,000).

The tournament is supposed to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a reliable partner in international sports and set the stage for future events, including the 2026 Grand Prix Final and a planned bid for the 2027 World Championships.

Ahead of the tournament, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Choue on Aug. 12, noting the event’s role in developing taekwondo in Kazakhstan and strengthening international ties. President Tokayev awarded Choue with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), second degree, while Choue gifted Tokayev a ninth dan black belt in recognition of mutual respect and cooperation, reported Akorda.