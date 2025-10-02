Kazakhstan Proposes Unified Information Map of Eurasia in Transport Sector

ASTANA – Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev proposed creating a unified information map of Eurasia to strengthen international cooperation and information exchange in transport infrastructure. He made the statement at the seventh New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum in Almaty.

Sauranbayev noted that while countries often coordinate railway projects, there is no comparable large-scale program for highways, reported Kazinform on Sept. 30.

“We would like to create a unified large map of Eurasia so that all countries located on major strategic routes can exchange information on their future plans and developments,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of intergovernmental agreements to ensure stability and protect investments in logistics projects along East-West and North-South routes. This idea, initially proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is already being applied to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, with other countries expected to join.

Kazakhstan has invested around $35 billion in logistics over the past decade and plans to add another $15 billion, bringing the total to $50 billion. According to Sauranbayev, these investments must be safeguarded to produce long-term results.

According to Sauranbayev, Kazakhstan will actively participate in upcoming international exhibitions in Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan, contributing to the development of greater Eurasia.

The New Silk Way forum also featured President Tokayev’s virtual participation, during which he launched the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway.