Kazakhstan Launches Second Line of Dostyk-Moiynty Railway

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated via video link the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway on Sept. 30 during the seventh New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum.

Tokayev highlighted the project’s strategic importance, calling it the largest railway line built over the years of independence.

“This is a truly historic moment, the result of diligent teamwork. The new line will increase freight traffic volumes fivefold, reduce delivery times for exports, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential,” he said.

President Tokayev underlined that five international railway corridors now cross Kazakhstan, connecting North and South, West and East, and opening access to the world’s largest markets. Over the past decade, $35 billion has been invested in the transport and logistics sector, with plans to build 5,000 kilometers of new railways and repair 11,000 kilometers.

Tokayev also emphasized the role of the Belt and Road Initiative, first announced in Kazakhstan in 2013, noting that the new line clearly demonstrates the country’s active participation.

Digitalization and artificial intelligence will be increasingly applied in the railway industry, Tokayev added, making it one of the leading sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.