Kazakhstan Marks International Snow Leopard Day as Population Shows Remarkable Recovery

ASTANA – Kazakhstan celebrated International Snow Leopard Day on Oct. 23, marking a significant recovery of the species, with the population doubling in recent years and reaching up to 189 individuals across protected areas.

Established in 2013 at the initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the day highlights the need to protect the endangered species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book.

According to the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, recent monitoring indicates that between 152 and 189 snow leopards inhabit Kazakhstan. Experts note that the population remains stable, emphasizing the importance of continued conservation measures.

The snow leopard is found across nine specially protected natural areas, including national parks and nature reserves, which play a key role in preserving mountain ecosystems that support rare flora and fauna.