Kazakhstan, Italy Strengthen Strategic Partnership During Aqaba Process Summit in Rome

ASTANA – On the sidelines of the Aqaba Process Summit on West Africa, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a series of high-level meetings aimed at deepening Kazakhstan’s strategic cooperation with Italy and Jordan.

Kosherbayev was received by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, with whom he discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime. The officials reaffirmed their commitment to promoting regional and global security, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 15.

On the sidelines of the summit, Kosherbayev also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in energy, green technologies, mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial complex, education, science, and infrastructure.

Meloni expressed her gratitude for the letter from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized the importance of continuing the positive momentum in bilateral relations, including within the Central Asia–Italy format. Tajani, in turn, reiterated Italy’s readiness to strengthen trade, economic, and investment ties with Kazakhstan.

Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners within the European Union and its largest trade and economic partner in Southern Europe, with bilateral trade turnover reaching $20 billion in 2024. The officials confirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and maintaining a constructive dialogue to advance peace, stability, and prosperity.

Kazakhstan and Italy reaffirmed their commitment to expanding industrial and energy cooperation, with new projects in engineering, sustainable fuel production, and manufacturing.