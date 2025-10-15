Kazakhstan, Italy to Strengthen Industrial and Energy Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Italy reaffirmed their commitment to expanding joint industrial and energy projects as part of high-level discussions held in Rome on Oct. 14. The talks, led by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, brought together senior executives of Italy’s leading companies in the energy and engineering sectors to explore new opportunities for investment and technological collaboration.

During his meeting with Gianni Bardazzi, Vice President of Maire Group, the sides discussed plans to establish a regional engineering and industrial hub in Kazakhstan and to construct a sustainable aviation fuel plant, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The company, as part of a consortium with KazMunayGas (KMG), is also implementing a major gas separation complex project with an annual production capacity of approximately 1.6 million tons of ethane and 360,000 tons of propane.

In talks with Fabrizio Fabbri, CEO of Ansaldo Energia, Kosherbayev was briefed on the company’s plans to localize the production of gas turbine components in Kazakhstan and to open a service center for technical maintenance in the country.

President of Allied International Group, Walter Alberici, presented the company’s vision to localize the production of tubular products in Kazakhstan, noting that the project would significantly reduce import volumes and enhance domestic industrial capacity.

Marco Beretta, President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, highlighted the growing interest of Italian businesses in the Kazakh market as a gateway to Central Asia. He also announced plans to open a Kazakh-Italian Trade House to further boost commercial exchanges.

Kosherbayev praised the dynamic development of Kazakh-Italian relations, emphasizing the growth of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support projects aimed at producing high-value-added goods and fostering industrial innovation.