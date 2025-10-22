Kazakhstan Boosts Grain Exports by 14%, Driven by Strong Demand in Central Asia, Caucasus

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has exported 1.6 million tons of new-harvest grain between Sept. 1 and Oct. 19, showing a 14% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the growth reflects rising demand for Kazakh grain across Central Asia and the Caucasus, supported by stable logistics routes and expanding regional trade.

The largest increase was recorded in exports to Uzbekistan, which surged by 41% from 568,000 tons to 801,000 tons. Supplies to Tajikistan grew by 3.8% (from 236,000 to 245,000 tons), and to the Kyrgyz Republic by 2.6 times (from 17,000 to 45,000 tons), reported the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry on Oct. 22.

Exports to Azerbaijan also showed strong growth, rising 3.4 times from 11,000 to 38,000 tons. Shipments to Afghanistan increased by 28.6% (from 56,000 to 72,000 tons), while exports to Turkmenistan rose by 66.7% (from 3,000 to 5,000 tons).