Kazakhstan Boosts Film Ties with Turkic Nations at Korkyt Ata Festival

ASTANA – As part of the Korkyt Ata International Film Festival of the Turkic World in Aktau, the State Center for National Cinema Support of Kazakhstan strengthened cultural and cinematic ties with Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan through the signing of cooperation memorandums.

The agreements, developed under the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), aim to strengthen cultural unity through films reflecting shared values and historical heritage, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information’s press service on Oct. 4.

The memorandum with Azerbaijan’s Cinema Agency includes joint production of feature, documentary, and animated films, as well as master classes, seminars, and cooperation in translation and dubbing.

The agreement with the Kyrgyz Department of Cinematography focuses on joint projects and specialist exchanges to deepen humanitarian and cultural ties.

The memorandum with Turkmenistan’s Oguz Khan Turkmenfilm Association promotes co-productions and creative exchanges, notably between Aktau and Ashgabat, and highlights the musical heritage of the Turkic peoples.

The agreement with Turkish General Directorate of Cinematography foresees joint film projects to foster cultural dialogue, support co-productions, and develop film tourism.

The memorandum with Uzbekistan’s Cinematography Agency will focus on projects related to Turkistan, Samarkand, and the era of Amir Temur. One of the first will be the feature film “As High as the Pamir Mountains,” which portrays the friendship between Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov and Uzbek novelist Abdulla Qodiri, symbolizing the brotherhood of the two nations.

Earlier, at the Cannes Film Festival, the Cinema Center signed memorandums with the national film centers of France and Georgia. The documentary “The Tale of the Sea Dogs” (co-produced with Thailand) and the feature film “Winners Are Visible at the Start” with

France, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Sweden are among the countries involved in current international projects.

Recently, Duman Yerkimbek’s debut film “QAITADAN” made history as the first state-supported Kazakh production to surpass 1 billion tenge (US$1.8 million) at the box office.