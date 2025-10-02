Aktau Hosts Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival

ASTANA – The Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival officially opened in Aktau on Oct. 1, marking the city’s debut as host of this major cultural event. Mangystau will serve as a hub for cultural and spiritual unity, bringing together filmmakers, actors, producers, and audiences across the Turkic world on Oct. 1–5.

The festival is organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and unites the national film institutions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Over the years, the festival has been held in Istanbul, Bursa, Shusha, and Anau, and Kazakhstan now carries the tradition forward. Hungary is also joining for the first time.

The grand opening took place at the Friendship House with a red-carpet ceremony and a screening of “QAITADAN”, the debut feature by director Duman Yerkimbek. The film made history as the first state-supported Kazakh production to surpass 1 billion tenge (US$1.8 million) at the box office, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information on Oct. 1.

In his remarks, Kurmanbek Zhumagali, chairman of the State Center for Support of National Cinema, emphasized the honor of hosting the festival in Aktau, recently named the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

The competition program features Kazakh productions supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information and the State Cinema Center, including “Joqtau” (Mourning) by Aruan Anartai, “Gingerbread for Her Father, My Great-Grandfather, Her Grandfather” by Alina Mustafina, “Eva. Batyr Kyz” (Eva. Hero Girl) by Temirbek Amanzhol, and “Atameken” (Fatherland) by Zhanana Kurmasheva.

Beyond screenings, the program includes industry meetings, a film summit, cultural excursions, and special presentations. The non-competition lineup features “Kazhymukan” movie about wrestler Kazhymukan Munaitpasov by Kanagat Mustafin.

The closing ceremony on Oct. 4 will honor winners in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Actor. TURKSOY will also present a special award for contribution to Turkic culture.