Kazakhstan and Finland Seek Fresh Momentum as Business Forum Signals Deeper Ties

ASTANA – Kazakhstan–Finland business forum on Oct. 28 in Astana marked a new chapter in strengthening strategic, economic, and technological ties between the two nations. Held as part of Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s official visit, the high-level event brought together government officials, business leaders, and innovators from both countries, underscoring shared ambitions in sustainable growth, digital transformation, and green energy.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that President Stubb’s visit represents a “new and significant chapter” in bilateral relations.

“Finland is a country highly regarded by our people and seen by Kazakhstan as a crucial partner of strategic importance. I express my sincere gratitude for the successful organization of the Kazakhstan–Finland business forum. I am confident that the discussions held here will give strong momentum to further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between our countries,” said President Tokayev.

The forum concluded with the signing of memoranda of understanding and cooperation to strengthen economic dialogue, build sustainable investment partnerships, and deepen long-term friendship between Kazakhstan and Finland.

Expanding economic horizons

Tokayev highlighted that Finland ranks among Kazakhstan’s key investors, with direct investment increasing by more than 80% in 2024, reaching nearly $500 million. More than 50 Finnish companies currently operate in Kazakhstan, including Nokia, Wärtsilä, Metso, Peikko, Tikkurila, and Nurminen Logistics.

The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, accounting for around $50 billion in trade turnover.

“We are determined to sustain this progress through comprehensive reforms in both economic and political spheres,” he said,

Innovation, artificial intelligence, and green transition

A major focus of the forum was innovation and sustainable technology. Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s interest in leveraging Finland’s leadership in AI and high-performance computing, particularly the LUMI supercomputer.

“Given Finland’s leadership in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, there is a great potential for partnership in AI research, data analytics, and innovation ecosystems,” he said.

Discussions also centered on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, the modernization of Aktau and Kuryk ports, and cooperation in the nuclear and renewable energy sectors. As the world’s leading uranium producer, Kazakhstan expressed readiness to expand collaboration with Finland in nuclear safety and clean energy solutions.

Environmental and agricultural cooperation

The officials also explored opportunities in agriculture and environmental protection. Tokayev emphasized the implementation of Finland’s SILAM air quality forecasting system in Kazakhstan and highlighted prospects within the national Taza Kazakhstan (clean Kazakhstan) initiative.

“Finland’s advanced expertise can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the national environmental initiative, Taza Kazakhstan, opening new opportunities for joint research and investment,” Tokayev said.

He also noted academic cooperation between the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and the University of Eastern Finland under the Erasmus+ program, promoting sustainable agricultural development and innovation.

Finland’s vision: stability in a changing world

In his speech, President Alexander Stubb praised the mutual trust between the Kazakh and Finnish business communities and underscored the importance of stability in the global economy.

“We live in a more unstable, less predictable, and more geo-economic world. In such times, business truly needs stability. And stability is primarily ensured through the agreements that Finland and Kazakhstan have reached today,” he said.

Organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Integration, and Ministry of Energy, along with Kazakh Invest, EastCham Finland, and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), the forum served as a key platform for exploring new avenues of cooperation and investment.