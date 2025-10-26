Karagandy Jewelry Brand Showcases Coal-Inspired Collection at Milan Fashion Week

ASTANA — A jewelry brand from Karagandy has made its debut at Milan Fashion Week with a unique collection made from stabilized coal. The brand’s founder Olga Tseller presented her latest creations under the label TuLOla.

Tseller began designing accessories in 2016, initially working with natural stones, leather, and resin. Her journey with coal started in 2019 during a project dedicated to Kazakhstan’s industrial cities. Seeking to represent Karagandy’s mining heritage, she created jewelry pieces using local coal as a symbol of the region, reported the Karagandy Region’s akimat (administration) on Oct. 23.

TuLOla’s presentation in Milan attracted strong interest from European fashion experts, who praised the originality, aesthetics, and craftsmanship of the coal-inspired designs.

Tseller plans to continue expanding her brand internationally, with upcoming showcases at Kazakhstan Fashion Day and Türkiye Fashion Week in November.