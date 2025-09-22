Wabtec to Open First Diesel Engine Plant Abroad in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Wabtec, a global leader in locomotive manufacturing, confirmed plans to launch production of new diesel engines at the Astana Diesel Service plant in 2026 – the first engine production outside the United States. For Kazakhstan, this marks a milestone in boosting localization and strengthening the country’s technological independence.

The announcement followed a working visit to the United States by a delegation from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national company, led by Chairman of Management Board Talgat Aldybergenov on Sept. 20. During their visit to Wabtec’s Grove City plant in Pennsylvania, the delegation explored advanced technologies in locomotive and heavy equipment engine production.

The Grove City facility specializes in manufacturing and overhauling diesel engines, with a focus on modern solutions such as the use of alternative fuels, powertrain modernization, digital monitoring, and quality control systems. Special attention was given to innovations in energy efficiency and emissions reduction, reflecting KTZ’s priorities in upgrading its rolling stock and aligning with global sustainability trends, reported KTZ press service.

In Astana, the new facility will serve as both Wabtec’s first engine production site outside the U.S. and a hub for technology transfer and skills development. Discussions during the visit highlighted cooperation in training personnel, providing technical support, and strengthening Kazakhstan’s capacity to maintain and modernize its locomotive fleet.

According to KTZ, the visit marked a significant step in strengthening the partnership and confirmed KTZ’s commitment to implementing international practices in the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.