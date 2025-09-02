Tokayev Opens Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the Cultural Center of Kazakhstan in Beijing on Sept. 2, describing the event as a milestone in the spiritual life of both Kazakh and Chinese peoples.

“This is a historic event reflecting the genuine respect of the Kazakh people for the Chinese people and China’s friendly attitude toward Kazakhstan. Art and culture are a golden bridge that unites different nations,” Tokayev said, expressing gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli, and citizens of both countries who contributed to the project.

President Tokayev highlighted the growing cultural and educational cooperation, noting the recent launch of new Lu Ban workshops in Kazakhstan and the opening of a branch of Beijing Language and Culture University in Astana. He stressed that mutual cultural exchange complements the dynamic economic partnership, which saw bilateral trade reach a record $44 billion last year, reported Akorda.

“Kazakhstan and China are eternal strategic partners. Our positions on many international topics coincide,” Tokayev said, underlining mutual commitment to strengthening economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

Tokayev said that spirituality is a reflection of the worldview, lifestyle and inner world of each nation. Therefore, he emphasized that the center, promoting the unique culture of Kazakhstan, will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening mutual respect and bringing the Kazakh and Chinese peoples closer together.

“In China, they say: ‘One flower does not make spring, it comes when all the flowers bloom.’ Different cultures, ideas and civilizations gain true strength only when they enrich each other through mutual exchange and harmonious coexistence, paving the way for humanity’s development and prosperity. Today’s opening of the Cultural Center of Kazakhstan in Beijing is a vivid embodiment of these values,” Tokayev said.

Accompanied by Minister Sun Yeli, Tokayev toured the Cultural Center’s halls, library, and creative spaces. The exhibition area features artifacts spanning from the ancient Saka period to the early 20th century, including archeology, jewelry art, weapons craftsmanship, musical instruments, and ethnography. The center’s library holds around 1,000 books in Chinese, English, Kazakh and Russian.

Tokayev underlined that the center will serve as a platform for promoting Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage, fostering mutual respect, and providing opportunities for young people of both countries to exchange knowledge and creative ideas.

“Spiritual and cultural ties between the Great Steppe and Great China have never been interrupted. A very important task is to preserve and enhance them,” he said.

At the Cultural Center, Tokayev attended a Kazakh language lesson. Chinese schoolchildren also played the dombra, performing a medley of well-known Kazakh and Chinese musical pieces. Distinguished guests further witnessed a felt-making master class organized for children in Beijing.