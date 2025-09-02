Tokayev in China Daily: Kazakhstan-China Friendship is Model of Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — China Daily, a leading English-language Chinese newspaper, published an article by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Aug. 30 titled Strong Kazakh-Sino ties key to successful cooperation.

In his article, President Tokayev emphasizes that Kazakhstan-China relations are “deeply rooted in centuries of neighborly ties, consistently marked by mutual trust, support, and understanding.” He highlights that today this enduring friendship has evolved into “a model of strategic partnership and interstate cooperation.”

The article is dedicated to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, as well as to enhancing the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Tokayev notes that despite global economic challenges, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries “continue to expand at an impressive pace,” with bilateral trade reaching a record $44 billion in 2024. He stresses the importance of connectivity projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Aktau port hub, and the Dostyk-Moyynty railway lines.

President Tokayev also cited President Xi Jinping’s words that China and Kazakhstan are “traveling companions on the path to modernization.”

Tokayev took part in the SCO summit in Tianjin on Sept. 1, delivering remarks that outlined Kazakhstan’s vision for the organization’s development. His official visit continues today in Beijing.

China Daily has a global circulation of around 700,000 copies. The combined readership of its print, electronic, and mobile editions exceeds 350 million people worldwide.