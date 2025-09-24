Tokayev Backs China’s Global Initiatives as Path to Fairer World Order

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced strong support for China’s Global Development and Global Governance Initiatives, calling them timely responses to growing geopolitical and economic challenges during a Sept. 23 high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Tokayev praised President Xi Jinping’s leadership and said the initiatives offer practical solutions to pressing global challenges, including sovereign equality, rule of international law, stronger multilateral institutions, and equitable access to digital technologies. He underlined Kazakhstan’s support for establishing a global AI cooperation organization, in line with the initiatives’ focus on digital equity and security, reported Akorda.

“The Global Governance Initiative reflects the need to ensure equitable access to digital technologies, secure cyberspace, and outer space. This is particularly relevant in the context of developing the regulatory framework and ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence,” he said.

President Tokayev also noted the initiatives’ alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative, joined by more than 150 countries, and stressed that cooperation in their implementation will advance the UN’s core objectives of peace, inclusivity, and sustainable development.