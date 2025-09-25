Silk Way Star Brings Together Artists from 12 Countries in Kazakhstan

By Dana Omirgazy  in Astana on 25 September 2025

ASTANA — The Silk Way Star international music competition has united talented singers from 12 countries on a single stage in the Kazakh capital.

Music competition has united talented singers from 12 countries. Photo credit: Silk Way Star’s instagram account.

The project premiered on the Jibek Joly TV channel on Sept. 20, marking the launch of what organizers describe as a new cultural brand of Eurasia. Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Armenia, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The competition provides a platform for creative exchange and cultural dialogue, showcasing national traditions and cross-cultural collaborations. Each performance is carefully prepared, including musical arrangements and stage presentation, creating a rich display of artistic diversity.

Kazakhstan is represented in the project by popular vocalist Batyrkhan Malikov, known as ALEM. From China, singer Zhāng Hèxuān, a finalist of The Voice of China, participates, highlighting the international appeal of the project. Zhang shared his impressions of performing a famous Kazakh song, noting that “music unites our cultures!”

The project format includes ten episodes, culminating in a live grand finale on Nov. 22, which will be broadcast on Jibek Joly and partner channels across the participating countries. The winner will be determined through a combination of jury evaluation (50%) and online audience voting (50%), with an expected global audience of over one billion viewers.

Silk Way Star is designed not only as a vocal competition but also as a cultural bridge connecting nations and fostering creative collaborations. Organizers aim to make the project one of the most prominent musical events of the year, celebrating talent, diversity, and cross-cultural unity.


