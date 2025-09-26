News Digest: Foreign Media on Tokayev’s Visit to NY, Energy Projects and More

ASTANA — The Astana Times has selected articles on Kazakhstan that were featured in international media worldwide this week. Today’s foreign media digest includes coverage of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to New York, Kazakhstan’s plans in the oil and gas sector, an AI partnership and new cooperation agreement between securities depositories of Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

Reform and a €3.5 billion deal: Kazakhstan’s Tokayev at the UN General Assembly

Euronews released an article on Sept. 25 about President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the 80th UN General Assembly, where he called for UN reform, addressed global conflicts and rising military spending, and showcased Kazakhstan’s contributions to peace, investment, climate action, and digital transformation.

“Serious violations of international law have become ‘a new normality,’ which undermines global stability and erodes confidence between peoples, between political leaders, and between states,” he said.

He reaffirmed the need for a strong international governance in tumultuous times, for which the UN needs to adapt and reform.

Kazakhstan leaves door open to Eni, Shell, Chevron for role in gas project

Kazakhstan is keen to retain the involvement of four Western companies in the development of an associated gas processing facility at the country’s third largest oilfield, months after it ordered them to suspend work and relinquish control of the project, reported Upstream on Sept. 22.

Authorities in Kazakhstan have invited the four foreign shareholders at operator Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) – Eni, Shell, Chevron and Lukoil – to form a new consortium with state run oil and gas holding KazMunayGaz to build and operate the processing plant, a government official told Upstream.

However, the arrangement would exist outside the framework of the current Karachaganak production sharing agreement (PSA) which governs the operation of the oilfield and under which the gas processing project has to date been incorporated.

Locomotive maker Wabtec lands $4.2B deal with Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discussed a range of issues related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22. As part of the talks, Tokayev agreed to a $4.2 billion locomotive supplier deal with Wabtec.

It is considered to be the largest railroad equipment purchase in U.S. history and expected to support 11,000 U.S. jobs, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, reported Manufacturing Dive on Sept. 23.

Kazakh AI firm partners with UK driving authority to modernize testing

Kazakh IT firm TrustExam.ai, operating under the brand Oqylyq.kz, has signed a strategic agreement with the UK’s Driving Instructors Association (DIA), the largest professional body in the UK’s driver training sector, reported The Times of Central Asia on Sept. 24.

The partnership aims to modernize the country’s certification and examination systems, making them more transparent, efficient, and technology-driven.

The agreement traces back to June, when TrustExam.ai, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London and Astana Hub, participated in London Tech Week, the UK’s flagship technology event, which annually attracts more than 45,000 attendees from 90 countries.

Kazakhstan plans to sell bonds in yuan to expand China ties

Kazakhstan plans to raise as much as $2 billion in renminbi debt in the next three years to fund growing trade and investment ties with China, the deputy prime minister in charge of the economy said, reported Bloomberg on Sept. 22.

State-owned companies in the central Asian country have been at the forefront of increased yuan-based issuance across emerging markets. The sale of dim sum or panda bonds by the sovereign would be a first in yuan for the government in Astana itself.

Turkish Central Securities Depository inks cooperation deals with Argentine, Kazakh depository bodies

The Central Securities Depository of Türkiye (MKK) announced Thursday that it had signed cooperation deals with the Central Securities Depositories of Argentina and Kazakhstan, reported Anadolu Ajansı on Sept. 25.

The two deals were signed in Almaty, as part of the 25th Meeting of the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories. The operational go-live will follow the completion of technical onboarding.