News Digest: Foreign Media on Faith Diplomacy, Food Security, Green Education, and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights religion’s role in diplomacy, Kazakhstan’s emerging food diplomacy and more.

Faith must reclaim its place in diplomacy

Eureporter released an article on Sept. 15 written by Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The article says that in a fragmented and volatile world where politics often fails, religion and spiritual diplomacy can play a crucial role in fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and peace.

“Imagine the signal sent to billions worldwide when leaders of different religions sit together and call for dialogue, compassion, and coexistence. That is the essence of spiritual diplomacy – the deliberate effort to draw on faith and culture to identify shared values and confront humanity’s challenges,” writes Ashimbayev.

From oil to soil: how Kazakhstan’s quiet food diplomacy can rebalance a fragmented world

EU Reporter published an article on Sept. 16 about how Kazakhstan is transforming from a landlocked grain exporter into a strategic global food supplier, using investment, diplomacy, and geography to strengthen its role in global food security. The author is Aidarbek Khojanazarov, the chairman of the Respublica Party. He is a member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues of the Mazhilis.

“The food system is under unprecedented pressure: conflict, climate, and supply chain shocks are driving food insecurity to record levels. According to FAO, 733 million people experienced hunger in 2023, while food production must grow by at least 60% by 2050 to meet global demand. This is no longer just a humanitarian issue – it is a geopolitical one. Food is becoming the new oil,” he writes.

“And in this new era, Kazakhstan is quietly repositioning itself as a pragmatic, neutral, and increasingly strategic food supplier – a landlocked nation turning foodlocked, and one that may well become part of the answer to the global imbalance in agricultural security,” reads the article.

Eurasian Resources Group opens Kazakhstan’s first green school powered by solar and AI

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a global metals and mining company, has inaugurated a new preparatory high school in the Kazakh city of Rudny as part of its ERG Mektep (ERG for Schools) program, which has invested more than $32 million in education in Kazakhstan over the past few years. As part of it, ERG invested over $16.6 million in this new gymnasium, reported EU Reporter on Sept. 15.

The facility, designed for 1,200 students, is the first in Kazakhstan to be powered by electricity from solar panels. The school focuses on ergonomics, inclusivity, energy efficiency, and advanced security systems integrated with artificial intelligence. With an area of over 19,590 square meters, it is also one of the largest schools built under the state-led Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) initiative.

Religious leaders convene in Kazakhstan amid global conflicts

Chosun published an article on Sept. 19 about the eighth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held on Sept. 17-18 in Astana.

“Kazakhstan, situated at the crossroads of Eurasia, the Middle East, and India, established this conference to address global conflicts through interreligious dialogue. Buddhist, Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, and minority religious leaders have participated, including the late Pope Francis at the seventh conference in 2022. It is a ‘summit of the divine’ where representatives of heavenly absolutes convene every three years to discuss human affairs,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan’s cultural reawakening: Almaty opens its new museum of arts

The inauguration of the Almaty Museum of Arts represents a decisive step in shaping Kazakhstan’s creative future, reported The Times of Central Asia on Sept. 17.

“As the country’s first large-scale contemporary art museum, it houses over 700 works collected across three decades, offering a panoramic view of modern Kazakh art while opening pathways to Central Asian and international dialogues.

Its mission extends beyond exhibitions: the institution positions itself as a center for education, research, and collaboration, aiming to nurture local artists and connect them to global networks. For Kazakhstan, long without a dedicated contemporary art museum, this moment signals a new era, one in which cultural identity is asserted with confidence, and the arts are recognized as a vital force for national memory as well as international visibility,” reads the article.

Estonia and Kazakhstan boost tourism cooperation with cultural exchange, educational partnerships and new travel opportunities

Estonia is endeavoring to develop its tourism ties with Kazakhstan, focusing on cultural exchange and education as key areas for enhancing bilateral tourism, according to Travel and Tour World article, published on September 18.

In a recent working visit to Kazakhstan, Martin Roger, deputy undersecretary for Policy at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Kazakh officials to explore possibilities of tourism cooperation.

The summit was centered on sectors like transport, digital development, and tourism, providing easier access and more travel opportunities between the two nations. The alliance is timely as the tourism sector in Kazakhstan is developing fast, while Estonia aims to attract more interest for its well-developed cultural heritage in the international community. Both nations recognize tourism as a vital force behind their economic and cultural ties.