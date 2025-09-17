KazMunayGas Resumes Oil Exports Through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

ALMATY— KazMunayGas (KMG) resumed oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline system with a shipment of 8,800 tons of Kashagan crude from the port of Aktau on Sept. 13, reported the company’s press service on Sept. 17.

According to KMG, Kazakhstan transported 0.9 million tons of crude through BTC during the first eight months of 2025. The next shipment is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Shipments along the BTC route were temporarily suspended in August this year.

The resumption follows earlier agreements between Kazakh national oil and gas company and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR. The two sides signed a transit deal in 2022, followed by a 2024 agreement to gradually increase the volume of Kazakh oil transported through Azerbaijan.