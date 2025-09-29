Kazakhstan, Italy to Deepen Strategic Partnership in Trade, Education and Peace Policy 

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held official talks with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on Sept. 29 in Astana, highlighting the strong political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries and charting new areas for cooperation.

Welcoming the Italian leader at Akorda, Tokayev said Mattarella’s visit marks a milestone in bilateral relations.

“I am very glad to see you here as our guest. This is your first official visit to Kazakhstan, and it is very important, as it will undoubtedly open a new chapter in our relations,” Tokayev said.

Mattarella expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, highlighting the significance of Tokayev’s visit to Rome last January, reported Akorda press service.

During the extended talks with the participation of both delegations, the Presidents reaffirmed the comprehensive nature of Kazakh-Italian relations, grounded in political dialogue, dynamic economic partnership, and cultural exchange.

Tokayev recalled the agreements reached during his official visit to Italy in 2024, which gave new impetus to cooperation.

“Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s top three trading partners. Over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to $7.6 billion in our economy. Around 250 Italian companies are operating in Kazakhstan,” he said.

President Tokayev outlined promising areas for deepened cooperation, including critical raw materials, petrochemicals, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, tourism, and education.

The officials also welcomed their active collaboration in multilateral organizations, citing the Central Asia + Italy dialogue platform and the first C5+Italy summit held in Astana in May as effective examples of regional engagement.

Cultural cooperation was another key focus of the talks. Tokayev announced that one of the central streets in Astana will be named after Marco Polo as a symbol of enduring Kazakh-Italian friendship. Mattarella, in turn, praised the initiative and highlighted Italy’s opening of the first Italian Cultural Center in Central Asia, located in Astana.

The two leaders concluded the meeting by reaffirming their confidence that Mattarella’s official visit will mark a new chapter in the history of Kazakh-Italian relations.

As part of the visit, President Tokayev awarded Mattarella the first class Order of Dostyk (Friendship) for his outstanding contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.

President Mattarella awarded Tokayev Italy’s highest honor – the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. The distinction underscores Rome’s recognition of Tokayev’s role in fostering strong relations between Kazakhstan and Italy.