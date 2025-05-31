President Tokayev Charts Key Areas for Сentral Asia Deeper Ties with Italy at Landmark Summit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined his vision for promising areas of cooperation with Italy during the first Central Asia+Italy summit on May 30.

He prioritized deepening trade and economic ties amid global tariff conflicts, suggesting launching joint projects, expanding the product line, primarily through non-raw materials products with high added value, and increasing exports by nearly $1 billion to Italy in more than 100 commodity items, reported by Akorda.

According to Tokayev, Central Asian countries have significant potential to increase their agricultural product supplies to Europe. He emphasized the importance of establishing trading houses and logistics centers, and proposed the creation of an Italian trading house in Almaty.

Tokayev named strengthening transcontinental connectivity another urgent task, highlighting that Central Asian countries are reviving the ancient Silk Road by developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

He focused on environmental protection and sustainability, recalling that Central Asia is facing the effects of global warming. He thanked Italy for its support in solving environmental problems in the region, including the restoration of the Aral Sea basin.

The next urgent task in energy cooperation, Tokayev noted, emphasizing that Kazakhstan remains one of the top three oil exporters to the European Union (EU). Last year, Kazakhstan’s oil supplies to the Italian market exceeded 30 million tons, representing a 27% increase from the previous year.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to a low-carbon economy and appreciated Italy’s involvement in joint projects to build wind and solar power plants across the country.

Kazakhstan has proposed an initiative to establish a regional research center that will compile all relevant information on rare earth metal deposits in Central Asia. Tokayev emphasized opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfer, and localization of production from Italy.

“One of Kazakhstan’s plants has established the assembly of Italian agricultural machinery. In addition, construction has begun on a sulfuric acid plant and a gas processing plant with Italian companies,” he said.

Speaking about education and culture, Tokayev invited Italian technical universities to open branches in Kazakhstan and proposed holding a series of joint events in 2026 under the auspices of the Year of Cultural Rapprochement between Central Asia and Italy.

He expressed confidence that all these proposals would be reflected in the joint declaration adopted at the summit.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also delivered their remarks at the event.

Meloni, who addressed a plenary session at the Astana International Forum earlier in the day, expressed support for the aspirations of Central Asian states to deepen regional cooperation, emphasizing the importance of the consultative meetings of Central Asian leaders.

The leaders welcomed the proposal of the Kyrgyz Republic to host the next Central Asia + Italy summit in 2027 and organize the fourth foreign ministers’ conference in Italy in the spring of next year.

The recent Kazakhstan-Italy supply chain forum in Astana revealed that both countries are exploring potential partnerships worth over $8 billion across key strategic sectors, including energy, agriculture, logistics, and technology.