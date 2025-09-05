Kazakhstan Citizens to Visit Armenia with ID Cards

ASTANA — The Mazhilis, lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, has ratified an agreement between Kazakhstan and Armenia that abolishes the mutual visa regime and allows citizens to travel using national ID cards. The document, signed last year in Yerevan, also regulates cooperation in the field of migration.

Kazakh citizens may now enter Armenia with their ID cards, while Armenian citizens can use their national identification cards to visit Kazakhstan. The agreement requires registration with local authorities after 30 days of stay, compared to the current 90-day period. Stays beyond 90 days may be extended through temporary residence permits, reported Kazinform on Sept. 3.

The deal also establishes cooperation between the responsible agencies of both countries to exchange migration-related data, strengthen control, and prevent illegal migration. Personal data protection will be ensured through secure channels.

Currently, some 2,134 Armenian citizens are working in Kazakhstan.