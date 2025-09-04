Kazakhstan Accelerates Digital Transformation with AI, Blockchain, and Global Tech Ambitions

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is rapidly advancing its digital ecosystem, positioning itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and telecommunications in Central Asia. Recent initiatives are streamlining public services, boosting the IT sector, and expanding international partnerships, underscoring the country’s ambition to become a major player in the global digital economy.

Presidential address: digitalization as a driver of growth

In his 2024 state-of-the-nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) should be at the core of the country’s economic strategy. He tasked the government and regional leaders with strengthening existing achievements and expanding the use of AI technologies, particularly in the e-government system, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Sept. 4.

Tangible results of digital transformation

Since 2021, Kazakhstan has been implementing large-scale digital reforms aimed at improving governance and reducing corruption. These initiatives have already withdrawn more than 28 billion tenge (US$51.9 million) from the shadow economy, saved over 13 billion tenge (US$24.1 million) in budget funds, and generated a total economic effect of 51.3 billion tenge (US$95.1 million).

Public services are now delivered 20 times faster on average, while administrative barriers have been significantly reduced. Today, 92% of services are available online, placing Kazakhstan 24th globally in digitalization and among the top ten countries in the online services index.

Digital services for citizens

A wide range of new digital tools are transforming daily life. Electronic medical certificates and sick leave have eliminated paper flows and reduced shadow transactions by 7.5 billion tenge (US$13.9 million). Telemedicine has provided 1.5 million services, saving citizens 13 billion tenge (US$24.1 million).

Education has also benefited: enrollment in kindergartens and schools is now fully digital, improving efficiency by 46%. Transfers between schools take one day instead of five, while college and university applications have been streamlined. Automatic teacher qualification upgrades cut processing time from months to weeks.

Other services include a European accident report mobile app for drivers, automated enforcement proceedings, digital notarial services, and the Social Wallet project, which enhances transparency in providing subsidized meals in schools and is being scaled nationwide.

Growth of the IT industry and startup ecosystem

Kazakhstan’s IT sector continues to expand, with more than 18,000 companies now operating, reflecting 16% growth in three years. The Astana Hub technology park plays a central role, uniting over 1,700 participants. Its residents generated 1.2 trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion) in revenue, including 140 billion (US$259.6 million) in exports.

International cooperation is also intensifying. More than 40 startups have undergone acceleration in Silicon Valley through cooperation with AlchemistX, Draper University, and the Silkroad Innovation Hub. By 2026, Kazakhstan aims to export $1 billion in IT services.

The Tech Orda program plans to train 100,000 IT specialists this year, while the AI Qyzmet program has been launched to equip civil servants with AI skills.

Artificial intelligence breakthroughs

Kazakhstan has approved its AI development concept until 2029 and is preparing a national AI strategy and legal framework. Major milestones include launch of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Alem.AI for research and training, release of AlemLLM, the largest Kazakh-language AI model, now accessible to startups and universities, opening of alem.cloud, Central Asia’s first supercomputer cluster, enabling businesses and researchers to develop advanced AI solutions.

Blockchain, crypto, and digital platforms

Kazakhstan is also building a blockchain-based economy. Initiatives include the Cryptocity pilot zone, cross-border digital asset settlements, and a 70/30 program for energy modernization with mining investors. A landmark development came in May with the launch of the Solana Economic Zone Kazakhstan, the first in Central Asia, creating a hub for blockchain innovation and international collaboration.

In parallel, the Aitu national messenger has been designated a state digital platform, integrating government services and strengthening cybersecurity.

Expanding telecommunications and connectivity

Telecommunications infrastructure has advanced significantly. Internet access now covers 93% of the population, while 98% of the country has mobile coverage. Kazakhstan has risen to 41st place globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index.

Fiber-optic lines have expanded twelvefold in a decade, reaching 71% of settlements. The Accessible Internet project is bringing 4G coverage nationwide and 5G to major cities. Satellite internet pilots are already operating on major railway routes, with plans to extend coverage to all Talgo trains.

New partnerships with Amazon Kuiper, Shanghai Spacecom, and Eutelsat-OneWeb are boosting Kazakhstan’s satellite technologies. SpaceX Starlink has also officially launched in the country, ensuring connectivity in remote areas.

By 2026, more than 3,000 rural villages will be connected to high-speed internet – one year ahead of schedule – with satellite coverage extended by 2027.

Kazakhstan’s systematic digital transformation, from public services to AI and blockchain, demonstrates its ambition to become a regional leader and a global digital hub.