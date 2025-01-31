Kazakh PM Proposes EAEU Collaboration on AI Development

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov proposed that the EAEU countries collaborate to advance artificial intelligence through the Alem.ai International Center, which will open in Astana this year, аt the Digital Almaty 2025 forum on Jan. 31.

Bektenov emphasized AI’s potential to drive global economic growth, predicting it could add $20 trillion to the global economy by 2030 and boost annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 2-3%, reported Kazinform.

The Alem.ai center will serve as a hub for IT companies, research labs, startups, and educational programs, creating a unified platform for developing AI solutions.

The two-day digital forum, with over 40,000 attendees, focuses on AI’s integration into various industries, including finance, healthcare, and education, and will feature the Industrial AI Battle – a startup competition with a $60,000 prize fund.