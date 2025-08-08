AlemLLM Kazakh Language Model Now Publicly Available

ASTANA – Astana Hub technopark has released AlemLLM, the largest domestic language model in Kazakh, for public use, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported on Aug. 7.

The model is now accessible to anyone developing and testing new products and services in the Kazakh language. It is now available to startups, universities, companies, and international platforms, allowing everyone to use it freely – to develop products, test solutions, and integrate them into their services.

“The open AlemLLM will allow the creation of new products and services in Kazakh, accelerate the implementation of AI in education, healthcare, law, and other areas; strengthen the presence of the Kazakh language in global digital ecosystems,” Madiyev wrote on his Instagram page.

AlemLLM also plans to integrate the work of government agencies and digital services eGov, e-Otinish and others.

Built on the YuAI Lightning platform, AlemLLM covers more than 246 billion parameters.