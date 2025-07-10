Kazakhstan Launches Central Asia’s Most Powerful Supercomputer 

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the official launch of Kazakhstan’s new national supercomputer on July 9.

The new supercomputing cluster is powered by NVIDIA H200 graphics processors and delivers a performance capacity of up to two exaflops using FP8 precision. This makes it the most powerful computing system in Central Asia.

The ceremony was held at the Alemcloud National Supercomputing Center, located in a newly established data center operated by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry in cooperation with international partners, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that the supercomputer will play a critical role in accelerating the digitalization of key sectors across the country. High-performance computing resources will now be made available to startups developing neural network technologies, as well as to universities, research institutes, and public and private organizations.

Domestic AI solutions

During the visit to the center, Tokayev was also presented with a range of domestic AI solutions in fields such as healthcare, education, governance, and industrial technology.

Among the key projects showcased was SmartCity Astana, an initiative aimed at improving urban living standards by creating a digital twin of the capital. The project involves the integration of over 100,000 surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence to detect potential risks in public spaces and enhance emergency responsiveness. This initiative is fully funded by a private partner.

Another notable project is AlemLLM, a Kazakh-language large language model with high accuracy, optimized for local deployment. The model outperforms similar systems and is designed for widespread application across different industries.

In the education sector, the AI Kitap platform was introduced as a tool for personalized digital learning, providing adaptive textbooks that adjust to each student’s knowledge level, academic progress, and individual preferences.

Baspana Hub was presented as a digital ecosystem that offers comprehensive solutions for housing and related services, including real estate transactions, access to public services, renovation requests, and materials purchasing. The project was developed without external funding or investments.

The logistics startup Biny.co, ranked among the top three participants in the Google for Startups – Silkway Accelerator, also drew attention. Its clients include QazPost, Coca-Cola, Gorilla Asia, and Zeta Trade.

Another startup, Surfaice.pro, was founded by Kazakh entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and is currently active in five U.S. states. It provides innovative technology for the construction industry and has secured $1.5 million in funding from Big Sky Capital and Shadow Ventures.

In the area of sports and health, the OlympIQ platform was introduced as a tool for managing and analyzing sports-related data through AI.

A new early fire detection system was also demonstrated, capable of significantly reducing wildfire response times through AI-driven video monitoring and analytics. This system is already in use in Burabay National Park and the Yertis Ormany forest reserve.

Additional innovations included an AI meeting agent that transcribes audio recordings of government meetings into written protocols, helping streamline documentation and reduce manual workload.

Another medical AI tool, the AI Therapist, enables automatic generation of medical records based on voice input and can suggest preliminary diagnoses and treatment recommendations.

A national project using AI to centralize radiological data is also underway, aimed at the early detection and diagnosis of cancer.