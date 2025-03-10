Kazakhstan Seeks to Become GovTech Leader in CA with Digital Innovation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is working to become a regional leader in GovTech by using digital technologies to improve public services, simplify government processes, and drive economic growth. The country’s strategy includes artificial intelligence (AI), e-government services, and blockchain, to make governance more efficient and accessible.

Global recognition

Kazakhstan ranks 10th on the United Nations Global Online Services Index and third on the Global Innovation Index among Central and South Asian nations. The country’s Astana Hub International Park of IT Startups serves as a regional headquarters for major tech firms. Additionally, the country ranks 24th among 193 countries on the U.N. E-Government Development Index, which identifies six key drivers of successful digital governance: digital leadership, policy support, collaboration, data-driven regulatory frameworks, digital identification systems, robust infrastructure, and effective e-government services.

Kazakhstan has significantly improved its standing on the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index, rising 23 positions to 41st place. The country has made major strides in digital transformation by investing in infrastructure and adopting AI, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These advancements have improved the efficiency, accessibility, and transparency of public services.

The government has prioritized building a solid GovTech ecosystem, helping citizens develop essential digital habits. The country’s progress has earned global recognition, including the 2023 Future of Government Award for Open Source Adaptation and the GovTech Prize for inclusive digital transformation.

The country also achieved a 94.04 out of 100 score in the Tier 2 Advancing category of the Global Cybersecurity Index.

Expanding digital and public services

Key achievements in digital transformation include an expansion of electronic government services, new digital platforms, and strengthened international cooperation in IT and aerospace industries.

In 2024, the implementation of fiber-optic lines brought internet access to more than 1,200 rural settlements and connected 3,700 state and budgetary institutions to broadband internet. More than 20,000 kilometers of new communication lines have improved connectivity. The launch of 5G networks, with 918 base stations in 20 cities, has expanded broadband internet to 4,800 rural settlements.

Currently, 93.3% of government services are provided electronically, with 86% available via smartphone. In the first half of 2024, 35 million services were delivered through the eGov Mobile app and external platforms, where 56 government services are available.

One of the key improvements is the streamlined process for reporting road accidents through the Europrotocol app. Drivers can now file reports without police involvement, reducing processing time to just five days. So far, over 10,700 accidents have been registered through the system, with total insurance payouts reaching 185.7 million tenge (US$373,650).

Medical records have been fully digitized, streamlining healthcare services. The number of issued sick leave certificates increased from 310,755 in 2023 to 1.9 million in 2024. Education services have also become more efficient. Kindergarten enrollment is now conducted online, reducing the waiting period from 21 days to five while minimizing corruption risks. School transfers have been digitalized, enabling parents to apply remotely and shortening the process from five days to just one.

The process of disability identification has been simplified with proactive, data-driven assessments, eliminating the need for lengthy in-person evaluations.

Digital governance and talent attraction

Kazakhstan strengthens its digital governance with the introduction of a civil servant rating module within the e-Qyzmet information system. This tool enables the identification of highly qualified candidates for political and Corps A positions by analyzing electronic personal files. A comprehensive database of organization heads under central government agencies is being developed, allowing for the recruitment of top specialists from the quasi-public and private sectors into leadership roles.

In a parallel effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, over 2,400 subordinate organizations across 47 government agencies will be integrated into the Unified Personnel System (UPS) this year. This system automates personnel processes, ensuring strict legal compliance, minimizing human error, and increasing transparency in hiring. The UPS marks a significant step in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation of personnel administration, establishing uniform standards across the public and quasi-public sectors.

Beyond governance, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a hub for digital talent with the launch of three new visa categories: the Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1), Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1), and Visa for Permanent Residence (B9). These visas cater to skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers seeking long-term opportunities for career growth or business expansion. By fostering a dynamic environment for digital professionals, Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to becoming a leading destination for global innovators and their families.