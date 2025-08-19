Kazakhstan Rolls Out Domestic Messenger to Replace Foreign Apps in State Institutions

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will introduce the Aitu national messenger in all government agencies, quasi-public organizations, and the Armed Forces, following a decision of the digital headquarters chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Aug. 18.

The move responds to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to shift official communications to a secure domestic platform.

By Sept. 15, employees of government agencies will begin using Aitu, with the Ministry of Defense implementing the transition in stages and completing it by the end of the year. Defense Minister Lieutenant General of Aviation Dauren Kosanov instructed all military units to adopt the messenger, emphasizing its role in reducing risks associated with foreign platforms, reported the ministry’s press service.

The digital headquarters also approved regulations for managing data in artificial intelligence, as well as a plan to integrate government information systems into the Smart Data Ukimet platform by Dec. 1. Bektenov underlined that these measures will enhance efficiency, eliminate duplication, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s digital sovereignty.