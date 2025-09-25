Kazakh FM Holds Series of Bilateral Meetings on UNGA Sidelines

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Cyprus, Oman, Togo and the United States on Sept. 24 within the framework of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The talks reaffirmed mutual trust and a shared interest in strengthening cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, reported the ministry’s press service.

At a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the officials discussed the Kazakh–U.S. relations, emphasizing the importance of an expanded strategic partnership.

With Togo’s Foreign Minister Robert Dussey, the diplomats signed an agreement on visa exemptions for diplomatic and service passport holders.

Talks with Austria’s Federal Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger focused on deepening cooperation through the Intergovernmental Commission and Business Council.

With Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, the agenda centered on trade, investment, and joint efforts within international organizations.

Nurtleu discussed preparations for the upcoming official visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan with his Armenia’s counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

In talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, the focus was on political dialogue and economic ties.

With Cyprus’s Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, the officials reviewed recent visits and explored cooperation in transport, energy, agriculture, and digitalization, including in the context of Cyprus’s EU Council presidency.

These meetings confirmed the high level of mutual trust and interest shared by all partners in strengthening bilateral cooperation.