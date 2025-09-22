Kazakh Company with UK Driving Instructors Association to Modernize Testing

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s IT company TrustExam.ai (operating locally as Oqylyq.kz) has formed a strategic partnership with the UK’s Driving Instructors Association (DIA) to digitally transform the theoretical driving exam system for cars and motorcycles.

With support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and participation at London Tech Week 2025, TrustExam.ai engaged with UK AI and fintech leaders, paving the way for this collaboration. The AI-powered solution aims to make driver testing fairer, faster, and more accessible, reducing wait times and boosting testing capacity without compromising quality, reported the embassy’s press service on Sept. 22.

According to Carly Brookfield, DIA chief executive, the association already sets a high bar for reliability and standards in practical testing and instructor development.

“This new partnership with TrustExam.ai will allow us to deliver even more robust, efficient, and user-friendly solutions to assess the competence of those seeking to become licensed drivers or enter the driver training profession,” he said.

TrustExam.ai, a Kazakhstan-based AI platform and member of Stanford University’s StartX ecosystem, serves over 2 million users annually, supporting government agencies, universities, and testing centres in secure certification processes.