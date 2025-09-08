Experts See Promise in Tokayev’s Push for Parliamentary and UN Reform 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a strategic course for the year ahead in his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 8. A proposal to reform the Parliament, which may include dissolving the Senate, its upper chamber, is the biggest step toward developing a proper system of checks and balances, Rassul Kospanov, a senior researcher at the Astana-based National Analytical Center (NAC), told The Astana Times.

“I support it, because in fact, until the system of checks and balances is fully functional, it is difficult to talk about sustainable, multiplier-driven development,” said Kospanov, who specializes in political processes in the Central Asian states.

When asked about Tokayev’s push for high-tech projects in metallurgy as a cornerstone of economic diversification, Kospanov expressed strong optimism.

“I immediately recall President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to China, where the launch of a state-of-the-art metallurgical complex in the Zhambyl Region was discussed. If in the past metallurgy was primarily associated with Karagandy, now other regions are entering the industry as well. Since most of our exports still consist of raw or only lightly processed materials, developing metallurgy will undoubtedly make Kazakhstan a stronger player within the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States],” he said.

According to government data, the mining and metallurgical complex accounts for 8% of Kazakhstan’s GDP, with output exceeding 14 trillion tenge (US$26.2 billion) and employing around 224,000 people. In 2024, the sector attracted more than 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.2 billion) in investment.

Kazakhstan holds vast reserves of critical minerals, including rare earth elements. In his address, which lasted for more than an hour, Tokayev urged using natural resources wisely.

“Just recently, one of the world’s largest deposits, Jana Kazakhstan, was discovered in the country. If preliminary scientific estimates are confirmed, Kazakhstan would automatically rank third globally in rare earth reserves,” Kospanov said.

The key now is to avoid repeating the mistakes made with oil contracts, he added.

“As we know, production-sharing agreements [with foreign oil companies] were riddled with irregularities that compromised national interests. History and future generations will not forgive us if we again sign deals that are disadvantageous for the country,” he said.

Kospanov pointed to another challenge that often hinders investments. While Astana outlines ambitious national strategies, local akimats (city administration) tend to play a passive role, he said, not proactively driving the country’s broader strategic agenda.

“An investor doesn’t necessarily have to be a foreign investor. Kazakhstan is home to a sizable group of wealthy citizens,” Kospanov added. “This means that our investors, including Kazakh investors, do not have full trust.”

He emphasized that real progress starts with the basics. “For example, we have a geological database of the Ministry of Industry and Construction. They report that everything is done, but in reality, the maps can hardly be opened and downloaded,” he said.

International agenda

In his address, Tokayev pressed for the reform of the United Nations Security Council, a vision he often reiterated in his remarks. This time, the proposal shifts from broad appeals to a concrete framework, said foreign policy expert Eldaniz Gusseinov.

“Expanding the Security Council to include underrepresented regions – Africa, Asia, Latin America, strengthening the role of ‘middle powers,’ and linking the UN’s authority to the modernization of its key body,” Gusseinov told The Astana Times.

He hinted at Kazakhstan, widely regarded as a middle power, subtly positioning itself as a potential candidate for an expanded UN Security Council. The nation already served as the council’s non-permanent member back in 2017-2018.

Gusseinov explained that Tokayev’s proposals do not mean more seats, rather a “more legitimate and representative council where the voices of developing countries are heard.”

“This approach resonates with the main tracks of the global discussion – G4, Africa’s Common Position, UfC [Uniting for Consensus] – but places emphasis on political inclusiveness rather than the legal architecture of the veto. In parallel, Tokayev proposes using SCO platforms to build critical mass in support of reforms and puts forward the idea of a UN General Assembly resolution on the occasion of the UN’s 80th anniversary in support of the initiative ‘On World Unity for a Just World, Harmony, and Development,’” he said.

The second point Gusseinov underscores is that amending the UN Charter would demand an exceptionally high level of consensus, beginning with the approval of all Security Council members.

“Therefore, the nearest ‘window’ lies in a package of achievable elements: prioritizing Africa and Asia in expansion, a possible phased status for new permanent members without immediate veto rights, longer and renewable non-permanent mandates, as well as voluntary veto restraint in cases of mass atrocities,” he said.

In this context, Kazakhstan’s role can be what Gusseinov describes as an “honest broker between blocs,” capable of advancing a compromise in a roadmap with clear selection criteria, a 10–15-year review clause, and alignment with the Pact for the Future as well as digital and intergenerational agendas.

“Such a package would combine the symbolic capital of the ‘world unity’ initiative with practical steps, enhance the influence of middle powers, and strengthen the regional agency of Central Asia in the multilateral system,” he said.

Role as a middle power

Muhammad Shamsuddinov, a Dushanbe-based international relations expert, also echoes the alignment of Tokayev’s remarks with its role as a middle power.

“For example, he talks about Kazakhstan’s contribution to solving international problems, as well as concerns about world peace, emphasizing Astana’s responsible role on the international stage. He also confirms the latter through Kazakhstan’s multi-vector policy. He notes that Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with China and Russia, as well as with the United States and other influential actors in world politics,” Shamsuddinov told The Astana Times in a written comment.

Tokayev is expected to travel to New York in the second half of September, where he will address the UN General Assembly session.

“Soon, I will deliver remarks at the anniversary session of the General Assembly in New York, where I will present Kazakhstan’s vision of the international situation, including proposals for reforming the United Nations,” Tokayev said.