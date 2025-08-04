UN Secretary-General Pays Working Visit to Kazakhstan as Part of Tour to Central Asia

ASTANA – UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kazakhstan on Aug. 3 as part of his tour to Central Asia, reported the press service of the UN in Kazakhstan.

The visit marked the launch of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Almaty. It was established following a decision by the UN General Assembly and a host country agreement signed between the Kazakh government and the UN, represented by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.

“The center represents the opening of a new chapter – for the region and for our collective journey toward the SDGs. It symbolizes a new era of cooperation in Central Asia – grounded in shared priorities and solutions,” Guterres said, mentioning President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership in helping to shape this new Central Asia into a more fundamental power in world order.

He also met with the UN Country Team in Kazakhstan, comprising 27 agencies, where he emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to enhance human capacity and promote sustainable, inclusive development across the region.

Last year, Kazakhstan made important steps toward achieving the SDGs with nearly 40% of targets either reached or on track. Reforms included the adoption of the Carbon Neutrality Strategy through 2060, a new Social Code, improved digital public services, and stronger protection of vulnerable groups.

The Secretary-General’s visit comes at a critical time as the world moves toward implementing the Pact for the Future, adopted by the UN General Assembly at the Summit of the Future in September 2024. The agreement outlines commitments in sustainable development, peace and security, digital cooperation, and youth inclusion.