Trump Signs Order Imposing 25% Tariff on Kazakh Imports

ASTANA — United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order on July 31, imposing new tariffs on imports from nearly 70 countries, including Kazakhstan. Under the order, Kazakh goods entering the U.S. will be subject to a 25% tariff.

The executive order, posted on the White House website a few hours before its self-imposed Aug. 1 trade deadline, outlines variable import duties ranging from 10% to 41% in what the White House describes as addressing “exploding, annual U.S. goods trade deficits.”

The new tariff plan is set to come into effect on Aug. 7.

While Syria (41%), Laos (40%), Myanmar (40%), and Switzerland (39%) face the highest rates, Kazakhstan falls into the mid-tier bracket with a 25% levy. In April, Trump unveiled sweeping mirror tariffs on nearly every country, the day he proclaimed to be “America’s Liberation Day.”

“A lot has happened since then. For example, several countries have agreed to, or are on the verge of agreeing to, meaningful trade deals and security agreements with the United States. Some countries, through negotiations, have offered terms that, in the President’s judgment, do not sufficiently address the national emergency he declared on April 2. Some countries have not negotiated at all with the United States,” reads a White House fact sheet of July 31.

The European Union will buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and invest $600 billion in the American economy by 2028 under a new deal that includes a 15% tariff. Japan has also agreed to put $550 billion into U.S. industries and open its market further to American goods, while paying the same tariff rate.

In a letter dated July 7 and shared via Trump’s Truth Social platform, Trump informed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the tariff decision. Trump emphasized the strength of bilateral ties and expressed willingness to continue cooperation despite the trade imbalance.

President Tokayev responded on July 10, confirming Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue a constructive dialogue to develop a rational solution to trade concerns.

According to a July statement from the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, approximately 95% of Kazakh exports to the U.S. will remain unaffected due to product-specific exemptions. These include major raw and strategic goods such as oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, tantalum, and titanium.

Economist Almas Chukin noted the potential challenges for small-scale exporters and artisans, such as those producing traditional crafts and garments.