Tokayev Responds to Trump, Calls for Constructive Dialogue on US Tariffs

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a response letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on July 10 regarding the introduction of duties on imports of Kazakh goods.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a long-standing trade and investment partner of the U.S., is committed to developing fair, predictable, mutually beneficial trade relations.

He confirmed the country’s readiness to continue a constructive dialogue to develop a rational solution to trade concerns, reported Akorda.

Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade matter.

On July 7, Donald Trump signed an executive order extending certain tariff rates until Aug. 1. Under the order, Kazakhstan will face a new 25% reciprocal tariff. However, in a July 8 statement, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration stated the majority of Kazakhstan’s exports will continue to be supplied without new tariffs, as they are exempt from the newly introduced duties. This exemption covers key raw materials and strategic goods, including oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, tantalum, and titanium.