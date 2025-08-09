Students Turn Recycled Plastic into Eco-Friendly Benches and Lamps in Balkhash

ASTANA – Students from the Polytechnic College in Balkhash have brought their award-winning eco-initiative to life by installing benches and solar-powered street lamps made from recycled plastic on their campus grounds.

The eco-project was developed by students Aida Mukhanova and Tolganai Zholdybai, under the guidance of their history teacher, Gulzada Shaizhanova. Their innovative idea combines eco-friendly materials with traditional Kazakh design, reported Kazinform on Aug. 5.

The students’ initiative emerged during their participation in the nationwide ecological and educational marathon titled Tugan zherge kamkorlykpen! (With care for the homeland in Kazakh), where their project took first place, earning a grant of 800,000 tenge (US$1,480).

“With the prize money, we partnered with a recycling company in the Kyzylorda Region, as Balkhash currently lacks such facilities. They helped us produce benches, trash bins, and solar-powered lamps based on our designs. Our college will now maintain them, cleaning the solar panels and replacing lamps when needed,” said Shaizhanova.

The newly installed structures now light up the college courtyard in the evenings, creating a welcoming and eco-friendly environment for students and visitors. The team also plans to add music speakers near the benches, allowing guests to enjoy traditional Kazakh kuis.

Shaizhanova is currently in talks with potential sponsors to expand the initiative across the city. She expressed hope that local authorities and other educational institutions will support the project, leading to more environmentally friendly installations throughout Balkhash.